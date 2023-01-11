✕ Close ‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book

The Duke of Sussex’s autobiography has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats on its first day of publication.

Larry Finlay, managing director of Spare’s publisher, Transworld Penguin Random House, said: “We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations.

“As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter).”

A number of bookshops in London opened at midnight to meet high demand after it officially went on sale, with booksellers reporting tight embargoes ahead of release. Others have extended their hours.

Spare has already hit the No 1 spot on many bestseller lists, labelled one of the “biggest pre-order titles for a decade.”

The Duke of Sussex has made a number of TV appearances in the US and UK to promote his memoir, notably giving an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.