Prince Harry news – live: Duke appears on Stephen Colbert as Spare becomes fastest-selling non-fiction book
Prince Harry’s book is available to buy at WHSmith, Waterstones and some independent bookstores
‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book
The Duke of Sussex’s autobiography has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats on its first day of publication.
Larry Finlay, managing director of Spare’s publisher, Transworld Penguin Random House, said: “We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations.
“As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter).”
A number of bookshops in London opened at midnight to meet high demand after it officially went on sale, with booksellers reporting tight embargoes ahead of release. Others have extended their hours.
Spare has already hit the No 1 spot on many bestseller lists, labelled one of the “biggest pre-order titles for a decade.”
The Duke of Sussex has made a number of TV appearances in the US and UK to promote his memoir, notably giving an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.
During a lighter moment, Harry told Colbert about his happiness to be living in “beautiful” California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
“America is a great place to live,” the royal said to applause from the audience.
The conversation between Harry and Colbert turned more serious at times, with the duke reiterating his attacks on the British press.
At one point, the royal denied boasting about his time in the army while cautioning against the “very dangerous” media spins.
Prince Harry denies boasting about Taliban kills as he cautions against ‘spin’
The duke has shared frank admissions in his book of losing his virginity to an older woman in a field as a teenager and taking drugs.
Prince Harry has sat down with Stephen Colbert for the duke’s least-formal interview yet, with the royal and the late-night host sipping on tequila as they chat about Harry’s memoir Spare.
The mood was excited when Harry arrived at the studio, with the live audience greeting the duke with chants of “Harry!”
The important health sign more people need to recognize like Prince Harry did
One day on my way home from work, I thought I was having a heart attack.
I was only 23, but the experience had all the hallmarks of a heart attack: chest pain, shortness of breath, sweating. The symptoms worsened the more I thought about them. I gasped for air as discreetly as one can as I commuted home on the train, sure I would die right there on my seat with only strangers around as witness.
Terrified and confused, I texted my friend, who was studying to become a doctor. When I shared my symptoms, she told me to go straight to the emergency room.
I‘m lucky the nurses at urgent care that day recognized what was happening to me, writes Brooke Metz:
The important health sign more people need to recognize like Harry did | Voices
I‘m lucky the nurses at urgent care that day recognized what was happening to me
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his Mad Max costume for incognito night out with Meghan
Prince Harry has told how he borrowed Tom Hardy’s Mad Max costume for a secret Halloween night out.
In his new memoir Spare, which was released on Tuesday (10 January), the Duke of Sussex details his last night out with then-girlfriend Meghan Markle before their relationship was leaked to the press.
The couple, who were in Toronto at the time, had celebrated with a small group of close friends at the city’s branch of Soho House for an apocalypse-themed Halloween event.
Harry had phoned a friend to assist with the costume for the event, writing in the memoir: “For help with my costume, I turned to a friend, the actor Tom Hardy, before I left home.
“I phoned him to ask if I could borrow his costume from Mad Max. ‘The whole thing?’ ‘Yes, please, mate! The whole kit!’”
Megan Graye reports:
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his Mad Max costume for incognito night out with Meghan
Prince recalled asking the actor for help on the last night he and Meghan Markle had before their relationship was made public
Prince Harry recalls ‘painfully awkward’ first kiss with Cressida Bonas in memoir
Prince Harry has recalled his “painfully awkward” first kiss with Cressida Bonas in his memoir Spare.
On Tuesday (10 January), the Duke of Sussex’s long-awaited autobiography finally hit the shelves.
Harry writes about having dinner with Bonas on their first date, during which “she told me about her life, her family, her dreams” of being an actor.
“Weeks later, at the end of another date, I gave her a lift home,” Harry writes. “‘I’m just off the King’s Road.’ We pulled up to a large house on a well-kept street. ‘You live here? This is your house?’ ‘No.’ She explained that she was staying for a few days with an aunt.
“I walked her up the steps. She didn’t invite me in. I didn’t expect her to, didn’t want her to. Take it slow, I thought.”
Isobel Lewis has more:
Prince Harry recalls ‘painfully awkward’ first kiss with Cressida Bonas in memoir
‘I leaned in to give her a kiss, but my aim was off,’ wrote royal
‘Spare’ by Prince Harry displayed next to ‘How To Kill Your Family’ in bookstore window
Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir Spare has finally hit bookshelves, but some bookstores are poking fun at the book’s scathing opinion of the royal family.
The Duke of Sussex can now add author to his résumé, after Spare was released on Tuesday 10 January following nearly a week of leaked excerpts and headline-grabbing details taking aim at the royal family.
In London, some stores opened at midnight to meet the demand for the controversial memoir, while others have extended their hours. Harry’s autobiography has already hit the No 1 spot on many bestseller lists, as others call it one of the “biggest pre-order titles for a decade”.
Now, one UK-based bookshop has created a cheeky window display for Prince Harry’s Spare. Bert’s Books in Swindon went viral on Twitter on Tuesday when they tweeted an image of the display.
In the picture, four copies of Spare are displayed alongside three copies of How To Kill Your Family by Bella Mackie. “Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one,” they captioned the tweet, which has almost 8,000 likes.
Meredith Clark reports:
Bookstore displays Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ next to ‘How To Kill Your Family’
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ has been released as some call it one of the ‘biggest pre-order titles of the last decade’
Prince Harry says he’s not ‘angry anymore’ as he reflects on royal family relationship
Prince Harry has said that he is “not angry anymore” as he reflected on his relationship with the royal family in an interview with ABC.
The discussion at times saw the Duke of Sussex criticise members of his family and the British press for their treatment of him and his wife.
However, towards the end, Harry admitted that despite the ongoing tensions with his family - and the treatment he faces from the press - he is no longer “angry”.
“I’m not angry anymore. There are things that will still anger me, but I’m not angry anymore,” he said.
Oliver Browning has more:
Prince Harry says he’s ‘not angry anymore’ as he reflects on relationship with family
Prince Harry has said that he is “not angry anymore” as he reflected on his relationship with the royal family in an interview with ABC. The discussion at times saw the Duke of Sussex criticise members of his family and the British press for their treatment of him and his wife. However, towards the end, Harry admitted that despite the ongoing tensions with his family - and the treatment he faces from the press - he is no longer “angry”. “I’m not angry anymore. There are things that will still anger me, but I’m not angry anymore,” he said. Sign up for our newsletters.
Harold vs Willy: 7 of the pettiest moments between ‘the Heir and the Spare’
The long-running feud between Prince Harry and his older brother William is unlikely to end any time soon, following the publication of Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare.
Early reports suggesting the Duke of Sussex would come down particularly hard on William have now been confirmed, as the book documents how sibling rivalry was sharpened into all-out war.
Harry frequently documents the disparities in how he and his brother were treated from a young age, right down to the decor of their childhood bedrooms at Balmoral. Here are the most glaring instances of the rivalry, from squabbles to alleged physical fights.
Roisin O’Connor reports:
Harold vs Willy: 7 of the pettiest moments between ‘Heir and Spare’
Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ documents the long-running rivalry with his older brother, the Prince of Wales, and their sniping over everything from Meghan to William and Kate’s wedding
William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding
Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.
His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.
In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.
When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had red eyes, he wrote.
The book continues: “William had asked Granny if he could wear his Household Cavalry kit and she’d turned him down.”
Eleanor Sly reports:
William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding
William had apparently asked the Queen for permission to wear his Household Cavalry uniform but - as the heir to the throne - he was not allowed to