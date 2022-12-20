Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrissy Teigen has sent a message to those wondering when the pregnant model will give birth.

The 37-year-old cookbook author announced last August that she and husband John Legend are expecting another baby. On Monday, Teigen took to Instagram to share a new photo showing off her baby bump in a pink tie-dye string bikini.

However, the TV personality captioned the smiling post with a message to her impatient followers, who feel this pregnancy has been longer than usual.

“‘Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr,’” she wrote, mimicking some of the comments she’s received on her posts. “How do you think I feel thank u”.

In the comments section, journalist Yashar Ali noted how “this happens every time” with one of Teigen’s pregnancies, to which the Lip Sync Battle star replied: “I announced in August! I’m not a possum”.

“I hope you feel like punching those people,” another user wrote. “I know I did”.

One fan said, “Everyday is a blessing and joy,” while someone else pointed out: “Says everyone that’s not pregnant nor has never been.”

Meanwhile, others shared their excitement that Teigen’s pregnancy has been long and healthy, considering the mother had suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020.

“I for one am glad you have been pregnant this long after what you’ve endured in the past,” one person commented.

“Once you have lived through a loss, those subsequent pregnancies seem never ending,” another user shared. “Congrats on your rainbow”.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are also parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four. In October 2020, Teigen revealed in an Instagram post that she suffered the loss of her third child, a baby boy named Jack.

Along with a series of black-and-white pictures showing Teigen in her hospital bed next to her husband, she captioned the post: "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she continued. "So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

After announcing they were expecting another baby this year, Teigen has shared many details about her ongoing pregnancy and fertility journey. The model underwent in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment earlier this year, and often documented her hormone treatments on social media.

Since becoming pregnant, Teigen has shared many details ranging from her baby’s first ultrasound scan to her burning pregnancy cravings. Still, that hasn’t stopped the trolls from criticising Teigen’s appearance amid her pregnancy,

The model recently shared a smiling picture of herself with her son Miles to Instagram in August, which showed the pair enjoying a boat ride. However, critics couldn’t help but comment on Teigen’s appearance, writing, “Don’t even recognise her”.

In true Chrissy Teigen fashion, she called out haters by pinning their comment to the top of her post, and replied: “I have had these teeth for like 10 years”.

“What’s funny is I usually do full glam or nothing at all and this time I took 10 mins to do it myself and I never am again lol,” she added, and summed up her thoughts on all the criticism when she commented, “u guys are somethin.”