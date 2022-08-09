Chrissy Teigen shares first ultrasound scan of baby
Model is expecting her third child with John Legend
John Legend discusses being trolled by wife Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen has shared an ultrasound scan of her baby days after revealing she and John Legend are expecting another child.
The sweet picture, posted to Teigen’s Instagram story, shows the baby resting its hand on its chest.
“Me hearing the FBI raises Mar-a-Lago,” Teigen captioned the post, poking fun at Donald Trump.
Hours earlier, the former US president said his Florida estate had been raided by the FBI and claimed that the agents had broken into a safe.
Teigen announced she was pregnant again last week by sharing a photograph of her growing baby bump on Instagram.
The news comes almost two years after the couple suffered a miscarriage in October 2020.
The model and TV personality revealed she felt nervous about sharing the pregnancy, but said that “joy has filled our home and hearts again”.
“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” Teigen said.
“OK phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”
Teigen and Legend married in 2013 and have two children – a daughter named Luna, 6, and a son named Miles, 4.
The couple lost their third child, Jack, 20 weeks into Teigen’s last pregnancy.
Over the weekend, Legend reflected on Teigen’s decision to share the miscarriage with the public, calling it a “wise and powerful decision”.
“It was difficult and I was hesitant to share it. But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people and way more people than anybody realises go through this,” he said during an appearance on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.
