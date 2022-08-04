John Legend shares sweet reaction to wife Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Legend has shown his love for wife Chrissy Teigen after the model announced that they are expecting another child together.

On Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old singer shared a screenshot of Teigen’s pregnancy announcement, which was originally posted on her own Instagram. In the image, the 36-year-old model is seen wearing a black crop top and lace underwear while showing off her belly bump.

Legend kept the caption of his post short and sweet with three red heart emojis.

In the comments of the post, fans and friends have expressed how happy they are for the Grammy Award winner, who also shares a six-year-old daughter, Luna, and four-year-old son, Miles, with Teigen.

“Omg congratulations!!!!!!!!!!!,” marketing executive Simon Huck wrote.

“Sooo Happy for you both!!! Praying for Healthy Baby & Mom,” singer Jershika Maple added.

A third fan said: “Such a blessing.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Teigen announced on Instagram that she is expecting and reflected on how emotional this last year has been for her in the caption. She noted her IVF experience and told fans about how she’s received multiple “shots.”

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” the former Lip Sync Battle host wrote. “One billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

She added: “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

Teigen also acknowledged how she felt a bit of relief, since it had “been very hard keeping” her pregnancy a secret.

The cookbook author has been an open book about her pregnancies over the years. She previously confirmed in a February Instagram post that she was undergoing IVF again, as both of her children with Legend were also welcomed via IVF.

“I wanted to let you guys know that I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos [sic] as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote in the caption.

In October 2020, Teigen revealed to fans that she had a miscarriage and suffered the loss of her and Legend’s third chid, Jack. On Instagram, at the time, she wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”