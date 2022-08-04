Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s celebrity friends are congratulating the couple on their pregnancy news.

The couple suffered the tragic loss of their third child, Jack, nearly two years ago, but now say that “joy has filled our home and hearts again”.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,” the 36-year-old cookbook author said in an Instagram post, accompanied by a series of pictures showing off the bump in her underwear.

She continued: “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce ‘but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

Teigen spoke of her hestitancy to share the news following the loss of her pregnancy in October 2020, but added: “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Following the announcement on Thursday (4 August), star-studded messages of congratulation flooded the photo’s comments section.

“Yay!! I’m so, so happy for you guys, love,” wrote Queer Eye’s Tan France, complete with a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful news,” actress Kate Hudson wrote, while Gal Gadot, of Wonder Woman, added: “I’m so happy for you!”

Jesse Tyler, of Modern Family, said: “Congratulations my friend!!!!!”

Hairstylist to the Kardashians, Jen Atkin, joined Kylie Jenner’s extension stylist, Priscilla Valles, in celebrating the news, writing: “Congratulations. Love you guys, you are so strong,”

Sweet messages also rolled in from actor Lily James, Kate Beckinsale, Vanessa Hudgens, Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone and model Naomi Campbell.

Teigen replied to the messages on Twitter, writing: “Thank you for your kind messages today. Does twitter still accept niche thirst traps?”

Over a year after announcing the loss of Jack, Teigen said she was undergoing in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

She and Legend, 43, also share sixyear-old Luna and four-year-old Miles.

Posting on Instagram in February 2022, Teigen wrote: “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist. But the bloating is a b***h.”

In March 2022, Teigen confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she had completed her IVF treatment.

“I feel so much healthier and so much better with that,” she said at the time.