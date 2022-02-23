Chrissy Teigen shows herself taking IVF shots as she tries for another baby

Chrissy Teigen is revealing details about her fertility journey as she undergoes IVF treatment.

The model, 36, confirmed in an Instagram post that she was in the midst of another cycle of IVF, and begged fans to stop asking if she’s pregnant.

Underneath a photo of her exercising, Teigen wrote: “I wanted to let you guys know that I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos [sic] as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

On Tuesday, Teigen shared videos of administering her own injectable hormones to her Instagram story. “No it doesn’t hurt,” she wrote in the story. “The other shot burns a bit (ok a lot)”.

She added, “They say to pinch the skin but I feel like that makes it burn more. But listen to your doc lol”.

Chrissy Teigen shares video of taking her IVF shots to Instagram (Instagram / Chrissy Teigen)

While the long needle looked painful, the cookbook author has previously revealed that she doesn’t mind taking her injectable hormones.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots,” Teigen captioned her recent Instagram post.

“They make me feel like a doctor/chemist … but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Both Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s children, Luna and Miles, were conceived via IVF treatment. Her third child, a boy named Jack, was conceived naturally but Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss on 30 September, 2020.

Teigen commemorated the one-year anniversary of losing her son on social media, where she posted a photograph of herself and her husband in hospital together. Alongside the intimate tribute, Teigen wrote: “And to the son we almost had”.