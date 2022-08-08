Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrissy Teigen is hitting back at social media trolls criticising her appearance, just days after the model announced she is pregnant.

Teigen, 36, shared a smiling picture of herself with her son Miles to Instagram on 7 August. In the sweet image, the pair are seen enjoying a boat ride as the cookbook author cuddles her four-year-old son. She captioned the post: “Keeping up with this one somehow”.

However, what social media users seemed to comment on more was Teigen’s appearance in the recent snap. But in true Chrissy Teigen fashion, she called out the critics who claimed she is always “changing” her looks.

“Don’t even recognise her,” wrote one critic. Teigen, who pinned the troll’s comment to the top of her post, replied: “I have had these teeth for like 10 years”.

Another social media troll commented: “You’re beautiful, why do you keep changing your face? I didn’t recognise you in this pic.”

Some fans came to Teigen’s defense, with one user writing, “She literally looks the same. Wtf is wrong with everyone’s eyes in these comments. She just has her makeup done, obviously.”

Teigen responded that the only thing she had done differently with her appearance is doing her own makeup that day. “What’s funny is I usually do full glam or nothing at all and this time I took 10 mins to do it myself and I never am again lol,” she wrote.

The model basically summed up her thoughts on all the criticism when she commented, “u guys are somethin.”

Teigen announced on 3 August that she is expecting another child with husband John Legend, two years after she suffered the loss of her son, Jack, at 20 weeks pregnant. To celebrate the special occasion, Teigen posted a selfie of her growing baby bump to Instagram.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she captioned the post. “One billion shots later (in the leg lately, as you can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Following the announcement, Grammy-winner Legend shared his own sweet reaction to the pregnancy news on social media. The 43-year-old singer posted a screenshot of Teigen’s baby bump selfie to his Instagram page, with the short but sweet caption of three red heart emojis.

The couple, who were married in 2013, are also parents to their six-year-old daughter, Luna.