Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email

Chrissy Teigen has hilariously thanked more than 40 people for helping her create the “thirst trap” photo she used to announce her pregnancy.

On her Twitter on Wednesday, the 36-year-old model shared an image of her baby bump after revealing that she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting another child.

In the mirror selfie, Teigen posed in a pair of high-waisted lace underwear and a black crop top. She also thanked everyone who had reached out to her following her big announcement.

“Thank you for your kind messages today,” she wrote. “Does Twitter still accept niche thirst traps?”

Later on Wednesday, the cookbook author shared the selfie on her Instagram Story, where she tagged multiple people, including her hairstylist and makeup artist, who had helped her get ready before taking the photo.

She also joked that it took “44 people” to make the photo come to be.

In response to Teigen’s “thirst trap,” many Twitter users praised and congratulated her. “Although I’ve already commented about this on another post…idgaf to comment again - I am so happy for you and your fam! So much love sending your way,” one person wrote.

In her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, Teigen reflected on her fertility journey, which included undergoing IVF treatments to become pregnant. She also revealed how relieved she feels that her baby is “healthy”.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself: ‘Okay if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

She added: “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

(chrissyteigen/instagram)

Legend also celebrated his wife’s pregnancy on Instagram, where he reposted her photo and included three red heart emojis in the caption.

This isn’t Teigen’s first time speaking out about her pregnancies and fertility struggles. In March, she said that she “finished her part” of IVF treatment and felt “so much healthier”.

However, the model isn’t unfamiliar with the process, as she and Legend welcomed their six-year-old daughter, Luna, and four-year-old son, Miles, through IVF. In October 2020, the former Lip Sync Battle host revealed that she had a miscarriage and suffered the loss of her third child, Jack.