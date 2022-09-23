Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrissy Teigen shared one of the downsides to her pregnancy cravings.

The model and cookbook author, who announced she was pregnant in August, explained how her recent eating habits left her with a burning sensation in her throat.

“My oesophagus feels like hot lava is brewing,” she captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, which showed Teigen posing alongside husband John Legend. “And I have no one to blame but myself and the entire frozen food section of Instacart.”

The admission comes one day after Teigen called her pregnancy cravings “comical” when she snapped a picture with a can of squeezable cheese and a package of crackers. “Comical at this point,” she wrote on Instagram, with her baby bump on full display.

John Legend, 43, and Chrissy Teigen, 36, recently revealed they were expecting another baby following the loss of their son Jack in September 2020. The couple said they were hesitant to announce the pregnancy, and that Teigen felt “nervous” about the experience.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday (23 September), Legend said the couple are “cautiously optimistic” about their new pregnancy.

“Whenever you lose a pregnancy, it is always cautious optimism when you are pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you have experienced that tragedy of losing one,” Legend explained.

“So your optimism is a little bit tempered by that. But everything has been great so far and we are really excited,” he added. “The kids are excited, we are all excited and can’t wait to welcome this new baby into the world.”

The Sports Illustrated model and the Grammy award-winning singer are already parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.

Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen revealed that the couple had mistakenly labelled their pregnancy loss as a miscarriage, rather than the life-saving abortion that it was.

Speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit on 15 September, Teigen said it took her “over a year” to realise she’d had an abortion and not a miscarriage.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen said at the summit.

“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” she admitted. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

The television personality added that she came to the realisation she’d had an abortion after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June.

“I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage,” Teigen said. “And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion.”