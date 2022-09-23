John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are being ‘cautiously optimistic’ about new pregnancy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are “cautiously optimistic” about their new pregnancy following the loss of their son in 2020.

The Sports Illustrated model previously revealed she had suffered a miscarriage with their third child, named Jack, in September 2020.

Earlier this month, Teigen disclosed that she had actually undergone an abortion to save her life due to pregnancy complications.

Her admission comes weeks after the couple announced they are expecting again, with Teigen sharing on Instagram that she felt “nervous” about the experience.

In a new appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday (23 September), Legend said that the couple were excited, if apprehensive due to previous experiences.

“Whenever you lose a pregnancy, it is always cautious optimism when you are pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you have experienced that tragedy of losing one,” Legend explained.

“So your optimism is a little bit tempered by that. But everything has been great so far and we are really excited. The kids are excited, we are all excited and can’t wait to welcome this new baby into the world.”

The couple, who are also parents to a daughter named Luna, six, and son Miles, four, have spoken publicly about their fertility issues.

Speaking at social impact agency Propper Daley’s “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit last week, Teigen said the couple had mistakenly labelled the loss of their son Jack a miscarriage instead of a life-saving abortion.

She said she chose to undergo the procedure after learning that the pregnancy was putting her life at risk.

“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen said.

Elsewhere in the Good Morning Britain interview, Legend commented on his relationship with Kanye West, which he’d Legend previously said became strained after he told the rapper he would not support him running for US president.

Legend told viewers that he would “always be grateful” for West’s contribution to his professional career.

“My career story can’t be told without Kanye’s involvement,” Legend said. “We worked together on my first album, Get Lifted, he signed me to his production company, Good Music, and we made a lot of amazing music together, so I’ll always be grateful for that. Our friendship definitely hit a rough patch, but my career is what it is because of our collaboration.”