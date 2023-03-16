Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Aniston has named her favourite Adam Sandler film – and the choice is rather unexpected.

The actor has reunited with the comedian for Murder Mystery 2, a sequel to their comedy that broke streaming records for Netflix in 2019.

Both actors are doing the promotional rounds for the film, which is released later this month.

As part of this, Sandler participated in an interview with The Washington Post, which featured commentary from entertainment figures to have worked with the actor since his rise to fame in the 1990s.

It was for this interview that Aniston selected the Sandler film she thinks is the best.

Recalling being unable to “keep a straight face” when watching the actor, the Friends star said: “Personally, I think You Don’t Mess With the Zohan is one of the funniest movies.”

In the 2008 film, Sandler plays an Israeli counter-terrorist commando who, after faking his own death, travels to New York City to become a hairstylist. The film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 37 per cent.

She added: “And then he has Uncut Gems – it’s very rare for actors to be able to hit it out of the park in every genre.”

Sandler took on a rare serious role for the Safdie brothers film, which was released in 2019. His other more dramatic roles include Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love (2002) and 2022 film Hustle, which was another hit for Netflix.

Adam Sandler in Jennifer Aniston’s favourite comedy, ‘You Don’t Mess with the Zohan’ (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The actor recently claimed he stopped reading reviews of his films after 1998 comedy The Waterboy , when he realised ‘critics hated” him. However, he revealed the “cool” way his co-star, Kathy Bates, helped ease his concerns.

Sandler’s other credits include Billy Madison (1995), Happy Gilmore (1996), Big Daddy (1999), 50 First Dates (2004) and Click (2006).

Murder Mystery 2 will be released on the streaming service on 31 March. During a live interview ahead of the film’s release on This Morning, co-presenter Holly Willoughby was forced to apologise after Aniston saccidentally swore.

