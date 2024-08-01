Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Star YouTuber Mr Beast acknowledged his use of “inappropriate language” in his early online days after clips from 2017 podcasts which included racist and sexist comments resurfaced.

YouTube influencer Rosanna Pansino posted a clip on X on 24 July, which showed the content creator, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, responding to a viewer’s comment about “selling Black people for money”. Donaldson said “the most I would pay is probably 300”.

In the same clip, he also used a homophobic slur several times and when his audience responded with a racial insult repeatedly, he finally had to tell them to stop using the slur in the comments.

“When Jimmy was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny,” a spokesperson for the YouTuber said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“Over the years he has repeatedly apologised and has learned that increasing influence comes with increased responsibility to be more aware and more sensitive to the power of language.

“After making some bad jokes and other mistakes when he was younger, as an adult he has focused on engaging with the MrBeast community to work together on making a positive impact around the world.”

open image in gallery MrBeast attends TikTok House Party at VidCon 2022 at a private venue on 23 June, 2022 in Anaheim, California ( Getty Images for TikTok )

In a different clip from a podcast from May 2017, Donaldson suggested he would have sex with rapper Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli. Bhad Bhabie was 14 years old at the time the statement was made and the video has since been removed for “violating YouTube’s community guidelines”.

Podcast co-host Leon Lush posted a video on X last week defending Donaldson, and claiming the statement was intended to “say something offensive that people can take out of context”.

Lush said Donaldson clarified that he “wouldn’t do that” because Bregoli was “way too young” later in the clip.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

These allegations come amid grooming accusations against his longtime collaborator Ava Kris Tyson.

Tyson, 28, has been accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor. Tyson has strongly denied all allegations.

Donaldson, in a statement on X, said: “Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behaviour online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.

“During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.”

Tyson first joined MrBeast’s channel in 2012, and has been subjected to transphobic attacks online since she came out as transgender last year.

Mr Beast has 307m subscribers on YouTube and over 103m on TikTok, and overtook Indian YouTube channel T-Series in June 2024 to become the platform’s most popular channel.

According to Forbes, Donaldson’s net worth was estimated to be around $500m (£392m) in 2022.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old YouTuber reportedly signed a TV deal worth $100m with Amazon.