You’ve Been Framed has reportedly been axed after 33 years on air.

The long-running ITV show, which compiled home videos of accidents and funny moments, was launched in 1990. Jeremy Beadle was the original narrator.

Most recently, comedian Harry Hill was serving as presenter, fronting 341 of 701 episodes.

As reported by The Sun, the series – which once attracted 15 million people in its prime – is coming to an end.

An insider told the publication: “The fact that You’ve Been Framed has been shelved is a sad sign of the times.”

They continued: “It’s a different world to Jeremy Beadle’s heyday. Why would viewers tune in to a show featuring funny videos when they could see the same sort of thing on the internet?

“Silly clips are hugely popular on social media and the right video can go viral. There’s a thrill in achieving that – even though you don’t earn the £250 fee which You’ve Been Framed paid for contributions.”

Hill took over as presenter from Jonathan Wilkes, who fronted only one season after Lisa Riley replaced Beadle in 1998.

Jeremy Beadle receives his OBE in 2001 (PA)

ITV has removed the submission portal for You’ve Been Framed from its website.

The Independent has contacted a representative for comment.

The series’s format is based on the Japanese show Fun TV with Kato-chan and Ken-chan, which debuted in 1986.

The same show has also served as the inspiration for America’s Funniest Home Videos.