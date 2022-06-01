Star Wars fans were shocked to see Zach Braff’s name among the credits of the latest Obi-Wan Kenobi episode.

The third episode of Disney Plus’s latest spin-off, a prequel focused on Ewan McGregor’s character, was released on Wednesday (1 June).

However, when the end credits rolled around, Scrubs star Braff’s name was listed before Indira Varma, despite fans having not recognised him in the show.

“Wait….who was Zach Braff!?!” one commenter wrote, while another asked: “So who did Zach Braff play in Kenobi? I saw his name but didn’t spot him.”

In response, Twitter sleuths began deducing who Braff might have played.

One common theory suggested that the actor played Freck, a naked mole rat-esque creature who gave Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) a lift.

The character’s voice is similar to Seth Rogen’s, with one tweet reading: “​​Zach Braff does an incredible Seth Rogen impression in the latest Kenobi. Did not see that coming.”

“TBH the biggest plot twist is that Zach Braff voiced Freck, not Seth Rogen,” another commented.

Elsewhere in the episode, fans were left with chills following the mention of a much-loved Clone Wars character.

On Wednesday, Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor condemned racist abuse received by his co-star Moses Ingram.

“Moses is a brilliant actor,” he said in a video shared on Instagram. “She is a brilliant woman. And she is absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening.”

Ingram recently told The Independent that Star Wars production company Lucasfilm had warned her about the negative reception she might receive.

Obi-Wan Kenobi airs Wednesdays on Disney Plus.