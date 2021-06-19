Zack Snyder has weighed in on the current controversy plaguing the HBO Max animated series Harley Quinn.

In a recent interview with Variety that went viral this week, show creators and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker revealed that DC cut a scene where Batman performs a sex act on Catwoman.

“In this third season of Harley, we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman, [and] DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that,’” Halpern said. “They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’”

Soon, social media blew up with jokes, memes and fury around what Bruce Wayne does or does not do in the bedroom.

Now, Justice League director Snyder has joined the debate, and he seems to think that Batman most certainly does perform oral sex.

The filmmaker shared an illustration depicting the sexual scene, simply captioning it: “Canon.”

Val Kilmer, who played the caped crusader in the 1995 feature Batman Forever,had also weighed in on the debate on Twitter. “Does he or doesn’t he…?” Kilmer wrote, along with a GIF from Batman Forever where the film’s love interest, portrayed by Nicole Kidman, says to Batman: “We could give it a try. I’ll bring the wine…”