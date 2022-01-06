Zendaya has discussed the possibility of Tom Holland having a cameo in Euphoria.

Zendaya, who is in a relationship with her Spider-Man co-star, appears in the HBO drama series as teenage drug addict Rue.

In an interview last month, Holland said that he had been “petitioning” to join Euphoria in a walk-on role for its second season, adding: “It has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed.”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Zendaya said that Holland – who previously claimed to have visited the set of season two “at least 30 times” – had “supported” her throughout filming.

She then said that the pair had “talked about” the Marvel actor having a potential cameo, explaining: “You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

Zendaya won an Emmy for her portrayal of Rue in the first series of Euphoria, which first aired in 2019.

The series, which also stars Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, received critical acclaim for its gritty portrayal of teenage life.

Holland and Zendaya attend the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in December (Getty Images)

Last month, Zendaya celebrated the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home with a sweet tribute to “my Spider-Man”, Holland.

Euphoria season 2 comes to Sky and Now on Monday 10 September.