Zendaya shared a heartfelt tribute to boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.

The pair, who have been the subject of dating rumours for years, are currently appearing together in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On Wednesday (15 December) night, as the film was released, Zendaya sent fans wild as she shared two photos of Holland to Instagram.

The first showed the actor on a highwire while shooting a Spider-Man film, while the second was of a young Holland dressed as the superhero.

“My Spider-Man,” Zendaya wrote.

“I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing.”

Zendaya’s comment appears to be a reference to a post shared by Holland for her birthday in September, when he called the Dune star: “My MJ.”

The actor’s celebrity friends were as obsessed with the post as her fans, with Tamera Mowry commenting: “You two are just the cutest!”

“It’s a beautiful thing,” wrote director Reed Morano, while Marisa Tomei commented: “Oh my gosh the best [heart-eye emojis] cutie!!”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out now.