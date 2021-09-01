Tom Holland has shared a birthday message to Zendaya, describing his Spider-Man co-star as “my MJ”.

The pair have appeared together in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and will feature again in Spider-Man: No Way Home, due out in cinemas this December.

Rumours have circulated that Holland and Zendaya are romantically involved, though both have repeatedly denied the claims.

Back in July, the actors were pictured sharing a kiss after leaving the house of Zendaya’s mother.

On Wednesday (1 September), Holland shared a picture to Instagram of the two of them, taken on a day one of the Spider-Man films was shooting.

Holland is seen staring into a mirror while wearing the torso of his Spider-Man outfit. Zendaya, who turned 25 today, is next to him, holding the camera.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” wrote Holland, alongside the picture. “Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx”.

The first trailer for No Way Home was released online last week, prompting a strong reaction from Marvel fans.

Particular praise was lavished on the decision to incorporate characters from previous pre-Holland Spider-Man films, including Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).