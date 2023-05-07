Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Presenter Zoe Ball has dropped out of presenting the BBC’s coronation concert coverage with just hours to go.

On Twitter, Ball revealed to followers that she had fallen unwell in the build-up to the event. The concert is taking place at Windsor Castle on Sunday (7 May), one day after King Charles III ascended to the throne.

Radio 2 colleagues Scott Mills and Dermot O’Leary will be handling the BBC’s coverage of the concert in Ball’s absence.

“Absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me,” Ball wrote on Twitter.

“I was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronationconcert on @BBCRadio2 later @radioleary and @scott_mills have got you covered,” she continued. “I’m heading back to bed.”

Ball’s announcement comes just days after musician Freya Ridings, who was set to perform at the event, also had to withdraw due to illness.

The “Lost Without You” singer had been set perform a duet with classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

Ridings will be replaced by singer-songwriter Zak Abel, who is known for his collaborations with Gorgon City, Kygo and Tom Misch.

In a statement, the BBC announced: “British singer-songwriter Zak Abel is stepping in to perform at Sunday’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle, replacing Freya Ridings, who has had to pull out, due to being unwell and therefore unable to perform.”

The line-up for the evening also includes Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as acts such as Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel.