Zoe Ball reveals ‘heartbreak’ as her mother is diagnosed with cancer

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball has announced her “heartbreak” after her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

In a post on her Instagram on Wednesday (6 March), the broadcaster shared the news as she wrote: “Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with Cancer.

“As many of you know from experience, these are extremely tough times. Mum is being incredibly brave.”

Ball’s mother Julia was married to presenter Johnny Ball, with the couple divorcing when the BBC Radio 2 host was 2 years old.

“My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant Doctors, Nurses & support teams looking after Mum. Thank you,” she wrote.

“Gratitude to our families & our extended family & friends at home & at work for their support at this time.

“Sending out love to people reading this who are battling cancer, or awaiting diagnosis & also to the folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly.

“I’m trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my Mama. Thanks to Gaby for stepping in.”