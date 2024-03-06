Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Zoe Ball reveals ‘heartbreak’ as her mother is diagnosed with cancer

The presenter said ‘these are extremely tough times’

Maira Butt
Wednesday 06 March 2024 16:25
Comments
Close
Strictly's Zoe Ball shares fire scare after emergency services called to £1.5m home

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball has announced her “heartbreak” after her mother was diagnosed with cancer.

In a post on her Instagram on Wednesday (6 March), the broadcaster shared the news as she wrote: “Heartbreakingly our beautiful Mama Julia has been diagnosed with Cancer.

“As many of you know from experience, these are extremely tough times. Mum is being incredibly brave.”

Ball’s mother Julia was married to presenter Johnny Ball, with the couple divorcing when the BBC Radio 2 host was 2 years old.

“My brother Jamie & I are completely in awe of the brilliant Doctors, Nurses & support teams looking after Mum. Thank you,” she wrote.

“Gratitude to our families & our extended family & friends at home & at work for their support at this time.

“Sending out love to people reading this who are battling cancer, or awaiting diagnosis & also to the folk looking after their dear ones who are poorly.

“I’m trying to be at work on breakfast as often as I can but occasionally need to be home with my Mama. Thanks to Gaby for stepping in.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in