Zoe Kravitz felt ‘uncomfortable’ filming Big Little Lies in ‘such a white area’

Zoe Kravitz has admitted that she felt “uncomfortable” filming Big Little Lies in a predominantly white city.

The High Fidelity actor starred opposite Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley in both seasons of the HBO thriller. The show is set, and was mostly shot, in the wealthy California city of Monterey.

In a new interview with The Observer, Kravitz said that she’d taken the part of Bonnie as it had originally been written as a white character.

However, she said that she struggled while filming in Monterey, adding: “There were a few moments where I felt a little uncomfortable because it is such a white area.”

Asked to elaborate, Kravitz said: “Just weird racist people in bars and things like that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor – who is now starring opposite Robert Pattinson as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman – revealed that she was blocked from being in The Dark Knight Rises “because they weren’t going urban”.

Kravitz said that she didn’t know if the request “came directly from [the film’s director] Chris Nolan”, adding: “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant.

The Batman is in cinemas now.