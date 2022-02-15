High Fidelity: Zoë Kravitz says Hulu made a ‘big mistake’ cancelling show after one season
Actor said streamer ‘didn’t realise what that show was and what it could do’
Zoë Kravitz has said that Hulu made a “big mistake” by cancelling High Fidelity after just one season.
The series, which was based on Nick Hornby’s 2000 novel and subsequent film of the same name, starred Kravitz as record store owner Rob.
High Fidelity gained a cult following among fans, but the show was cancelled in August 2020 and never returned for a second season.
Speaking to Elle, Kravitz said that Hulu had failed to understand the cultural impact of High Fidelity and how much it had been loved by fans.
“They didn’t realise what that show was and what it could do,” she said.
“The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street, and women that look like us – like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake.”
Kravitz’s comment echoed her response upon initially learning about High Fidelity’s cancellation.
“It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of colour we can watch. Oh wait,” she wrote on Instagram.
The streaming service said at the time that the decision to cancel the show “was not easy and came after lengthy deliberations”.
