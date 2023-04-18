Zoe Winters comments on Kerry and Logan’s relationship in Succession

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zoe Winters has weighed in on her character Kerry and Logan’s relationship in Succession.

The HBO series, which is in its final season, sees the Roy family plot, scheme, and backstab their way to the top of the family’s global media empire.

The final season especially provokes “existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed between Waystar Royco and Lukas Matsson”.

In episode four, Kerry reaches her breaking point in Logan’s foyer in a showdown with his widow, Marcia (Hiam Abbass).

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Winters discussed the details of her character’s relationship with Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

“One of the most painful things is that anything between them was always kept a secret,” she said of the relationship.

“Now, when she felt like maybe she was on the brink of being able to have more real estate in her relationships, and in her position, and in her security, he dies, and she’s left without anything – and also left without the right to grieve publicly.”

Winters said that she’s tried to keep her opinion out of the picture so far, as “it’s important to leave [those things] up to the audience”.

Zoë Winters with Brian Cox in the latest episode of Succession (HBO)

“Part of why this show is successful is that they don’t do any exposition. They’re not hand-holding the audience in any way,” she said.

However, Winters has an opinion that “there’s real feelings there, whether those feelings are on a business level or on an intimate level”.

“[Logan’s] the most powerful person in the room, and then the most powerful person in the room looks at you. You feel seen by the most powerful person in the room –what does that do to a person that hasn’t previously had that?” she added. “I think that she comes from a background where maybe she’s been striving for that, and so she becomes addicted to the power and attention that she gets by his gaze being on her.“

Winters added: “If somebody this powerful finds worth and value in you, and you’re someone that is in need of that, it’s captivating and intoxicating. I think that that is what has happened to [Kerry] here.”

Succession airs exclusively on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

It is broadcast at 2 am BST every Monday morning. Episode five will begin broadcasting on 24 April at 2 am, premiering simultaneously with the US.