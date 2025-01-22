Seinfeld memes go viral after Mark Zuckerberg’s reaction to Lauren Sanchez’s outfit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Zuckerberg has been compared to Seinfeld’s George Costanza in a series of memes after the Meta CEO appeared to look at Lauren Sanchez’s chest during Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Zuckerberg and Sanchez, who is the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, were seated next to each other in Washington DC on Monday.

Sanchez attracted headlines thanks to her daring lingerie-inspired outfit by Alexander McQueen, featuring a white blazer and wide-leg trousers. Sanchez opted out of a blouse, instead revealing a matching white lace bra.

In the moment, shared on X/Twitter, Zuckerberg looked down at Sanchez, with the 40-year-old tech billionaire’s eyes appearing to glance at her cleavage in the clip.

The footage has now been shared far and wide, with many drawing comparisons to a classic Seinfeld episode, where the hapless George Costanza (Jason Alexander), was accused of a similar misdemeanour.

In Seinfeld season four, episode 16, titled “The Shoes”, Costanza is caught looking down the top of the NBC president’s daughter, played by Denise Richards. However, he is caught by the NBC president and accosted, leading to the line: “Get a good look, Costanza?”

That particular line has since gone viral on social media, with numerous people sharing memes, as well as the clip from Seinfeld.

“Zuck pulled a Costanza,” one user joked.

Other memes have seen the moment compared to scenes from Happy Gilmore and From Dusk Till Dawn.

Meanwhile, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy referred to another Seinfeld character. He wrote: “I still can’t get over Bezos wife going full Sue Ellen Mischke at the inauguration. Zuck was mystified.”

Guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk, arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration ( AP )

Elsewhere, Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn has mocked Zuckerberg’s reaction to Sanchez’s outfit.

Quinn, who was on Selling Sunset for five seasons, didn’t hesitate to share her two cents about the look, claiming that it wasn’t the best choice for the inauguration.

“Jeff Bezos’s wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit?” she wrote on X. “Peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy… Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place.”

She concluded her post by mocking Zuckerberg for how he appeared to be looking at Sanchez — fiancée of billionaire Jeff Bezos — in that outfit.

“And as for our favourite Lizardman, Mark Zuckerberg—his cold, dead eyes were locked on her cleavage like he was trying to program his next algorithm off it. WTF is going on America,” Quinn wrote.