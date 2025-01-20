Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Monday (January 20) Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. As people begin to file into the United States Capitol Rotunda, Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez turned heads with her daring outfit.

Sanchez showed up to the event wearing an all-white outfit alongside the Amazon CEO. Inside the Rotunda, she removed her fuzzy white coat to show off her Alexander McQueen suit featuring a white blazer and wide-leg trousers. Sanchez opted out of a blouse, instead revealing a matching white lace bra.

Many people were quick to turn to X (formerly Twitter) to argue that the outfit was inappropriate for such a formal occasion.

“Jeff Bezos’s future wife Lauren Sanchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion,” one post read. “Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable.”

Another person agreed, writing, “Lauren Sanchez needs to hire someone to teach her to dress like a classy lady. Money cannot buy class. Look at Melania, Ivanka and Usha they have class.”

“Lauren Sanchez complete inappropriate dress today. Really, a bra plainly visible. Today is NOT a night club event. Show some class & dignity,” a third post read.

open image in gallery Sanchez wore an all-white Alexander McQueen suit for the inauguration ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

However, not everyone felt her outfit deserved such a backlash.

“Lauren Sánchez for the win,” one post read.

open image in gallery Sanchez largely sparked backlash over the lace bra she decided to wear ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

“I think she looks beautiful. There’s hardly any cleavage, calm down folks,” another X user agreed.

open image in gallery Fans compared Sanchez’s outfit to Melania Trump and Usha Vance’s outfits ( Getty Images )

Sanchez wasn’t the only one to draw ire over their outfit. Many fashion fans have threatened to boycott Oscar de la Renta after they dressed Ivanka Trump for an inaugural dinner this weekend.

On Instagram, the brand boasted about dressing Trump’s daughter in “a custom off-shoulder crystal and pearl floral-embroidered empire waist gown with silver stole,” prompting many followers to express their sudden distaste.

“Oh ok so we’re done with odlr,” one person wrote, while another added: “ODLR sold their soul. Unsubscribe.”

“Sad to be done with odlr,” added a third.

While Sanchez wore her Alexander McQueen suit, First Lady Melania Trump made a bold style statement, partnering with Adam Lippes, who gained notoriety as one of the youngest creative directors while at the helm of Oscar de la Renta from 1996 to 2003.

Melania arrived outside the White House for the Inaugural Ceremony on Monday in a buttoned navy blue overcoat layered over an ivory neckline and an elongated top hat by Eric Javits, which carefully shielded her eyes from the cameras.