Jeff Bezos denies his Aspen wedding to Lauren Sánchez will cost $600 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jeff Bezos has denied the $600 million pricetag being reported for his wedding to fiancée Lauren Sánchez as “completely false.”

On Saturday,The Daily Mail reported that the Amazon founder and Emmy-award-winning journalist would be getting married in Aspen, Colorado on December 28. The outlet reported that the couple also rented out sushi restaurant Matsuhisa for the days leading up to the ceremony.

A source in the report claimed that the entire wedding weekend will cost a total of $600 million.

However, on Sunday the Washington Post owner turned to X (formerly Twitter) where he admitted that the report was not true. “Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening,” his post began.

“The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been. Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible.”

Bezos (right) and Sánchez (left) have been engaged since May 2023 ( AFP via Getty Images )

He concluded: “Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that ‘covered’ and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn’t happen.”

Since the couple’s engagement in May 2023, they have largely remained private regarding wedding details.

Although Sánchez did reveal during a November appearance on the Today Show that she was using Pinterest to help her with wedding planning.

“I have to say, I do have a Pinterest — I’m just like every other bride, so I do have a Pinterest board,” Sánchez said, noting that she’s been weighing different options for her ultimate look down the aisle. “[I’m] thinking about the dress.”

During an interview with Vogue in November 2023, Sanchez shared that the pair were thinking of doing a destination wedding, but there was still a lot of planning to do.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding,” she said. “What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged for five months!”

Aside from planning their wedding, Sánchez has also opened up in an August interview with People about what her life looks like being engaged to a billionaire, which doesn’t always include extravagant trips and eating at high-end restaurants.

“My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we’re going to binge that night,” she told the outlet at the time.

She admitted that the two of them often disagree when it comes to choosing what to watch.

“It takes a little bit of time to decide,” Sánchez said. “You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time, we just have the best time.”

She then shared some of her and Bezos’s — who split their time between his homes in Los Angeles and Miami — favorite things that they’ve recently watched.

“We recently saw Baby Reindeer, which of course everyone saw. Fallout was also so good. We also just finished Presumed Innocent, which was incredible," Sanchez added. “Oh, and we loved Severance.”