Watch live: ITV CEO grilled by MPs on Phillip Schofield controversy

Watch live as MPs question ITV's chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall about the broadcaster's handling of the resignation of Phillip Schofield following the This Morning controversy.

The former presenter, 61, was dropped by talent agency YMU after 35 years and resigned from the broadcaster after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Shortly afterwards, ITV released a statement saying it was "deeply disappointed" in Schofield’s "admissions of deceit."

"The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust. Phillip made assurances to us which he now acknowledges were untrue and we feel badly let down," the broadcaster said.

Dame Carolyn is appearing before a session of the Culture, Media, and Sport (CMS) Committee to answer questions about the broadcaster’s approach to safeguarding and complaint handling.

The ITV CEO has written to Caroline Dinenage, chair of the CMS committee, culture secretary Lucy Frazer and Ofcom chief executive Melanie Dawes, chief executive of media regulator Ofcom, to confirm that circumstances surrounding Schofield’s affair and the broadcaster's response will be examined in an external review.