Ronny Chieng delivers apology to ‘giant loser’ Nikki Haley on Daily Show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ronny Chieng offered a heartfelt apology to Nikki Haley during a segment on <em>The Daily Show</em> on Wednesday night after she announced she would be suspending her presidential campaign.

In a deadpan monologue, Chieng attempted to atone for all the not-so-flattering things he has said about the “giant loser” former UN ambassador who was the last Republican challenger to Donald Trump.

He began by feigning disappointment over her decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, pleading with the former South Carolina governor to reconsider quitting.

“No! Don’t quit now, Nikki! You were only 80,000 delegates behind!” he said, adding: “If you drop out, who will little girls without any principles, convictions, or charisma look up to?”

Chieng then addressed Ms Haley directly, offering some heartfelt words — and hard truths.

Ronny Chieng on the Daily Show (Comedy Central)

“Nikki, honestly I’m sorry. I have no idea why everyone, including myself, is being so mean to you,” he quipped. “I was actually rooting for you. Because I know you were just trying to save your party—and the world—from Donald Trump. And all we ever did was s*** on you, because you’re such a giant loser who sucks so bad.”

Chieng then apologised again, adding: “Please consider this a formal and sincere apology. We should have done a lot better. Like you should have done in your own home state that you lost by 20 points like a loser.”

In one final message for Ms Haley, he continued: “I swear to God, if you turn around and endorse Trump I will… totally be expecting that.”

However, his prediction did not materialise, with Ms Haley stopping short of endorsing Mr Trump after suspending her campaign, unlike previous rivals Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“I congratulate him and wish him well. I wish anyone well who would be America’s president,” she said.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Our country is too precious to let our differences divide us.”

Ms Haley dropped out after facing a disappointing result in all but one of the 15 Super Tuesday states this week, finishing with only 89 delegates to Mr Trump’s 1,031.

But despite the result, she insisted she had “no regrets” about her campaign’s trajectory, which spanned just over a year.

“I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that,” she said. “I have no regrets.”

Declaring victory at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday night, Mr Trump said: “They call it Super Tuesday for a reason. This is a big one.

“They tell me the pundits and otherwise that there’s never been one like this... has never been anything so conclusive.”