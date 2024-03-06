Moment Nikki Haley drops out of 2024 presidential race after Super Tuesday defeats

Nikki Haley announced the suspension of her presidential campaign during a press conference on Wednesday, 6 March, after being defeated across the country on Super Tuesday.

Her decision leaves Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Speaking in Charleston, South Carolina, the state's former governor said: "I am filled with gratitude for the outpouring of support we've received from all across our great country. But the time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets."