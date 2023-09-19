Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador arrested for DUI, hit and run

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shannon Beador, a star of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County, was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges in California.

The 59-year-old was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanour hit-and-run in the early hours of Sunday in Newport Beach, according to the Newport Beach Police Department. She was cited and released without bond.

Her lawyer, Michael Fell, told E! News that his client was “remorseful” over the incident.

“I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions,” he told the outlet on Monday.

Her friend and fellow Bravo star Jeff Lewis, 53, spoke about the incident on his SiriusXM talk show.

“Unfortunately [Shannon] got a DUI on Saturday night. She was also in a car accident. She was injured, so she’s going to be recovering.”

He continued, “Shannon and I have been friends for a very long time. I was shocked — she called me yesterday and we talked for a while — and I was shocked because I’ve never known Shannon to ever, ever drink and drive.”

“I will tell you she’s accepting full accountability,” he added. “She is ashamed, she’s embarrassed.”

The reality TV star’s run-in with the law comes one year after her sudden break up with ex John Janssen after season 17 of RHOC wrapped filming.

“We were in a great place—but seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,” she told People in January of this year. “He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

“I’ve never loved anyone more in my life,” Beador spoke of Janssen. “I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

The pair were simply on different pages, Beador believed in their future and Janssen didn’t. “I’ve been in pain over it,” he told the outlet. “It’s sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She’s one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous.”

“We have a connection that’s unlike anything I’ve ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I’ll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives,” Janssen admitted. “It doesn’t make sense to be together if you don’t believe in it.” Once he realized that he wanted to end things, Janssen said he waited until filming was over so that he could spare Beador from suffering the breakup on camera.

“The last thing I wanted to do is hurt Shannon, but I do think I did the right thing for the both of us,” Janssen told People. “We’re two people who love each other very much, but love is not always enough. And while I know Shannon sees it as I’ve said things to her I never meant, I hope she’ll be able to see that there’s no bad person here. It’s two really good people who couldn’t make it work.”

As recent as July, Beador revealed that she and Janssen were back on speaking terms. “We’re on friendly terms right now and I’d rather not be living in anger,” she told E! News. “So, we’re both not seeing anyone but we’ve talked about it. If either of us get in a relationship we probably won’t be close anymore.” Although Beador made a point to add, “We’re not getting back together.”