Stephen Colbert pours cold water on George Santos’ plan to return to Congress

Stephen Colbert trolled George Santos for turning up to the State of the Union on Thursday night – despite being expelled from Congress after being exposed as a serial liar and an accused criminal.

On a live edition of The Late Show just after the President Joe Biden’s address had wrapped up, Mr Colbert named and shamed the “thirsty-a*s b*****s” that showed up to the State of the Union, singling out the disgraced former congressman.

Mr Santos not only put in an appearance at the same place where he was voted out just three months ago, he also used it to announce another run for Congress.

“I hear you asking out there: ‘Steve, were there any thirsty-ass bitches in the audience?’” Mr Colbert asked.

“The answer is yes,” he continued. “Because thanks to rules giving former members of Congress floor access, George Santos attended the State of the Union.”

Mr Colbert was not impressed with Mr Santos’ return to the House of Representatives.

“Come on! You can’t just go back to your old job like you never left,” he said.

“Unless you’re Jon Stewart. Keep it up, Jon –you’re crushing it!” he added, in reference to Mr Stewart’s recent return to The Daily Show.

Despite currently facing federal criminal charges, Mr Santos took to X during the State of the Union to announce plans to face off against his former colleague Representative Nick LaLota in a fresh run for Congress.

Stephen Colbert (The Late Show/MSNBC)

“Tonight, I want to announce that I will be returning to the arena of politics and challenging Nick for the battle over #NY1. I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican. The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country,” he wrote.

Mr LaLota actively helped remove Mr Santos from office and has previously called him “a sociopath” and an attention seeker.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“New York hasn’t had a real conservative represent them since I left office arbitrarily, thanks to RINO, empty suits like @nicklalota,” Mr Santos added.

The announcement came in the middle of Mr Biden’s fiery State of the Union address which the serial fabulist turned up to wearing a bedazzled collard and silver shoes.

“After three months away from this place, I figured I’d come visit and watch the SOTU and update my ‘friends’ in the media about my new plans for public office,” Mr Santos told Axios about his decision to show up.

As well as Mr Santos’ surprise appearance at the SOTU, Mr Colbert also highlighted the notable absence of one Supreme Court Justice from Thursday’s proceedings.

“Ahead of the president’s arrival, members of the Supreme Court filed in,” Mr Colbert reported. “Interestingly, Justice Clarence Thomas did not attend. It’s nice to know he’s willing to recuse himself from something.”