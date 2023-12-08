Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TV presenter Steph McGovern was seen wiping away tears during an emotional final episode of Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch.

The 41-year-old presenter thanked her fans for being loyal followers for the past three years, telling the camera: "We’ve had a proper laugh doing this show. Thank you for sharing your stories with us and being part of this dysfunctional family.”

“I’m not gonna waffle on because I can’t really say much more without doing that really ugly crying,” she said from the TV studios in Leeds.

“Before we go I thought it would be nice to take a trip down memory lane,” she said, showing a montage of clips from the show’s best moments since it began airing during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Airing weekdays on Channel 4, McGovern’s programme initially began during lockdown under the name The Steph Show, when it was filmed in the former BBC Breakfast host’s living room in Harrogate. It later moved to a studio in Leeds, where it has remained since.

However, on 19 October, Channel 4 announced that McGovern’s daily show would be coming to an end due to “difficult decisions” that have to be made as a result of changing viewing habits. The news comes three years after it was reported that the show had failed to attract a single viewer at one point in September 2020.

Announcing the decision to axe the programme, Channel 4 said that it was “incredibly proud” of all the show has achieved and credited it for “kick-starting” the channel’s growth in the north of England.

While Steph’s Packed Lunch is ending, the broadcaster said that the show’s budget will be reallocated to other programmes in the nations and regions.

Steph McGovern closes off three years of ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ (Channel 4)

In a statement, Channel 4 said: “Steph has not only made the nation’s lunchtimes more entertaining and brilliantly reflected the views and pre-occupations of the country, but the show has also been an outstanding springboard for developing local talent behind the scenes.

“However, with audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph’s Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.”

The statement continued: “We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50 per cent origination out of London target… We have almost 500 roles outside of London and this will continue to increase over the next few years.

“We will continue to build on the legacy of the show, evolving what we do in line with our digital ambitions whilst continuing to reflect the lives of, and give a voice to, all our audiences across the UK and hope to work with Steph on other projects soon.”

Press shots for 'The Steph Show', the original name of ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ (Channel 4)

Steph’s Packed Lunch, which airs on weekdays at midday, features celebrity guests, discussions, games and cookery segments. Back in 2021, the show was at the centre of a scandal – later revealed to be a stunt – after Joe Lycett walked out of an interview with McGovern seemingly in annoyance.

A spokesperson for production companies Expectation and Can Can said: “We’ve had over three fantastic years producing Steph’s Packed Lunch together and working with the brilliant Steph McGovern and the outstanding on-screen family of talent.

“We’re very disappointed that despite building a loyal audience we don’t get to continue brightening up 12-2 on Channel 4. Leeds didn’t have a live television community four years ago and it’s been a privilege to build a team which boasts some of the brightest, sharpest TV producers in the country.”