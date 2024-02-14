For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The late BBC Radio host Steve Wright’s final episode saw the legendary DJ deliver a pre-Valentine’s show, as he happily sang along to familiar songs and read out listeners’ shout-outs for their loved ones.

Wright’s family announced on Tuesday (13 February) that the presenter has died at the age of 69.

The veteran presenter, also known for fronting Top of the Pops, hosted shows on BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

His final radio show was aired on Sunday, just two days before his death – a pre-recorded episode of his Sunday Love Songs programme on BBC Radio 2.

Throughout the two-hour-long pre-Valentine’s show, Wright was his jolly self as he cracked jokes in between songs, hummed along to their tunes and read out romantic shout-outs sent in by listeners.

At the end of the show, the radio legend signed off by saying: “That’s it today for Love Songs.“

“I’ll be back for more love songs next Sunday. Ta-ra then.”

Wright played a selection of romantic hits from the Sixties through to the present day, including Dusty Springfield’s “I Only Want to be With You”, Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran.

Steve Wright family announced on Tuesday that the broadcaster had died aged 69 (PA Wire)

The news of Wright’s death was first announced by a tearful Sara Cox on her Radio 2 show on Tuesday, who later said: “It’s really hard to know what to say about the news of Steve Wright’s passing except that we are all absolutely devastated and shocked and blindsided by this news.”

His death was confirmed by his family in a statement shared on Tuesday: “It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that we announce the passing of our beloved Steve Wright.

“In addition to his son, Tom, and daughter, Lucy, Steve leaves behind his brother, Laurence and his father Richard. Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities.

“As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

BBC director general Tim Davie said: “All of us at the BBC are heartbroken to hear this terribly sad news. Steve was a truly wonderful broadcaster who has been a huge part of so many of our lives over many decades.

“He was the ultimate professional – passionate about the craft of radio and deeply in touch with his listeners. This was deservedly recognised in the new year honours list, with his MBE for services to radio.

“No one had more energy to deliver shows that put a smile on audiences’ faces. They loved him deeply. We are thinking of Steve and his family and will miss him terribly.”

Steve Wright with fellow BBC radio stalwart Tony Blackburn (Michael Crabtree/PA)

Tributes have been pouring in for the late radio DJ. Veteran BBC Radio host Tony Blackburn called Wright a “one-off” person and called him “one of my favourite DJs of all time”.

Ken Bruce, another stalwart of BBC Radio, said in a tribute that Wright was an “outstanding and innovative broadcaster whose listeners love him”.

“What a loss to the world of radio.”

Wright first joined the BBC in the early Seventies as a clerk but left for a broadcasting gig on another radio show. His big break came in 1979 when he got his own nightly show on Radio Luxembourg.

He then returned to the BBC in 1980, taking over a Saturday evening slot on Radio 1. In 1981, he launched Steve Wright in the Afternoon, which he would go on to present for more than 35 years.

During his early career at the BBC, he introduced the “zoo” concept to British radio, featuring spoofs, comedy skits and wacky segments in between songs, which largely subverted the norm of radio presenting at the time.