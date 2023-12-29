Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC Strictly Come Dancing star Graziano Di Prima has shared a cosy video with his wife Giada Linda as they were "finally" reunited after three months apart.

The professional dancer spent his time away on the dancefloor in the latest series of the show with Love Island’s Zara McDermott.

The pair were the fifth couple to be eliminated on 29 October.

Now back home for the holiday season, Di Prima has taken to Instagram to share a clip of him and his wife, who is also a dancer.

The couple showed off their dance moves, with the caption: "Finally after 3 months apart I’m back with my [other] half.”

He posted the same caption in Italian, wishing a merry Christmas to his followers.

The professional dancer is back with his wife after months apart (Graziano Di Prima)

His fans were excited to see the couple back together, with one writing: "My favourite, so good to see you back together xxx Happy New Year to you both." Another added added: "So happy to see you both together! Reunited at last."

“You both are so beautiful together,” a third said.

The 29-year-old dancer also recently announced his first solo tour in arenas across the country beginning on 3 March and ending on 12 April.

Di Prima will visit Glasgow, Southampton, Stirling, and Chelmsford among other places.

Announcing his upcoming tour on Instagram, he said: “At this moment, I would like to go back in time to the little boy Graziano and see his reaction to his dream coming true # Realising that ‘Believe’ wasn’t just a word that helped him through the hard times when things got in the way of his dreams! Yeah kid BELIEVE is HAPPENING!! And will be your own TOUR!

“To all the people have been part of my life and to all of vou that are reading this Come and dance, laugh, cry with me through the dance of my life! Without all of you this couldn’t have been possible!”

Believe: My Life On Stage will see the Di Prima tell his life story through a collection of performances with Lini (a dancer on the Italian version of Strictly) by his side.

"I wanted to share my life and my journey in the only way I know… through dance, beside me I will have the best partner in dance and in life, my wife and leading lady @giada.lini," Di Prima said.

"I hope to see you there and I want to show that no matter where you come from and who you are, no one can hold you back from achieving your dreams."