Strictly Come Dancing: Dates and line-up for 2024 tour revealed

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes as Strictly Come Dancing has announced the full line-up for its 2024 live tour.

The upcoming tour will be filled with a star-studded line-up of celebrities who remain on the show as well as some that have now been eliminated.

Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood will also return to take up their judging seats and It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara is back as tour host.

The celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners will be performing across the UK next year (PA)

Head judge Ballas said she is “delighted” to the a part of the tour once again, adding: “there is never a dull moment alongside Anton and Craig! The audiences are always electric, the atmosphere is amazing, and Anton has promised me lots of surprises! I can’t wait for January next year when we get the show on the road!”

Du Beke said he had his first Strictly tour earlier this year and was “blown away by the scale and spectacle of the live experience. So, I’m thrilled to be back with all the gang next year and look forward to another incredible tour.”

Here is everything you need to know about Strictly’s 2024 live tour…

When and where will the tour take place?

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour is set to dazzle its viewers between January and February on stages across the UK for 30 shows next year.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on strictlycomedancinglive.com – the price is between £35-£100 depending on the venue.

The tour will star at Birmingham’s Utility Arena on 19 January for the first of five performances.

The contestants and their professional partners will also be performing at the following venues: Utilita Arena Sheffield, Utilita Arena Newcastle, OVO Hydro Glasgow, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, First Direct Arena Leeds, AO Arena Manchester, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham and finally The O2 in London, culminating on 11 February.

Bobby Brazier will performer with dance partner Dianne Buswell (Strictly - It Takes Two, BBC)

Which stars will be on tour?

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier will pair up again with his partner, Dianne Buswell, for the tour.

He said: “I love dancing and I love Strictly, so what better way to continue this brilliant experience than on the live tour. I’ve heard from Dianne what a blast everyone has on the road, so I can’t wait to perform with her for those huge arena crowds next year.”

Former tennis player Annabel Croft will take to the floor with Graziano Di Prima, after dancing with Johannes Radebe during the TV series.

She said: “I’m used to interviewing people in front of very large crowds, but to dance in arenas for many thousands of people is going to be something else.

“Dancing every week on the TV show has been such a joy, so I can’t wait for the magic of the tour and to experience it with my new tour partner, Graziano.”

Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy will be back to show viewers what they missed out on. He described his time on Strictly this year as “life-changing” and said the chance to take on another challenge was “irresistible”. The broadcaster will be hitting the dance floor with Jowita Przystal.

Strictly’s Angela Rippon makes Kai Widdrington cry as she exits competition (Strictly Come Dancing/BBC)

Recently eliminated Angela Scanlon will pair up with Carlos Gu and make a dazzling comeback on the dance floor. Scanlon said she is “thrilled” to get the opportunity to continue her “amazing journey” with dance partner Carlos Gu.

Ellie Leach will be partnered up once more with Vito Coppola. The actress said the tour is going to be a “blast” and she “can’t wait for January to experience it all over again.”

Angela Rippon, who made history as the oldest contestant on the show, will team up with Kai Widdrington again. Speaking on the tour, Rippon said: “Having really challenged myself on the TV show over the last seven weeks, it’s going to be wonderful to continue the Strictly magic on the tour next year. From hosting Come Dancing to performing for over 10,000 people at The O2 – I really will have completed the ultimate Strictly journey!"

And finally, we have a fan favourite, Layton Williams, who will join forces with Nikita Kuzmin. Sharing his thoughts on the tour, Williams said he “can’t wait to dance in arenas across the country,” adding: “The Strictly tour means more sequins – lots and lots of sequins! I couldn’t think of a better way to end this fab experience.”

Dates for the tour have also been unveiled (PA)

The Strictly Come Dancing live arena tour dates for 2024

January 19-21: Utilita Arena, Birmingham (19th at 7.30pm, 20th at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, 21st at 1.30pm and 6.30pm)

January 23: Utilita Arena, Sheffield (2.30pm and 7.30pm)

January 24-25: Utilita Arena, Newcastle (24th at 7.30pm, 25th at 2.30pm and 7.30pm)

January 26-28: OVO Hydro, Glasgow (26th at 7.30pm, 27th at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, 28th at 1.30pm) January 30-31: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool (7.30pm)

February 1-2: First Direct Arena, Leeds (7.30pm)

February 3-4: AO Arena, Manchester (3rd at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, 4th at 1.30pm and 6.30pm)

February 6-8: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham (7.30pm)

February 9-11: The O2, London (9th at 7.30pm, 10th at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, 11th at 1.30pm and 6.30pm)