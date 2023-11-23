Strictly’s Carlos sends message to Craig Revel-Horwood after ‘stiff’ criticism

Carlos Gu sent a defiant message to Craig Revel Horwood after his verdict left the Strictly Come Dancing professional and Angela Scanlon just shy of a perfect score.

The pair's Argentine tango in Blackpool earned them 38 points out of a possible 30 - Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke each gave a score of 10 while Revel Horwood awarded an eight.

Gu took aim at Revel Horwood's criticism during an appearance on It Takes Two on Thursday, 23 November.

"Craig, you know I love you but for once in your life can you not keep up with your judges please," he said.