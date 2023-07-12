Jump to content

Watch: 75th Emmy Awards nominations announced

Oliver Browning
Wednesday 12 July 2023 16:23
Watch live as nominations are announced for the 75th Emmy Awards in a live virtual ceremony on Wednesday 12 July.

The 2023 ceremony, which celebrates the best TV programming, will take place on 18 September in New York City.

Shows eligible for the Primetime Emmys must have been broadcast in the US between 1 June 2022 and 31 May 2023, with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences choosing the nominees.

The host of September’s awards show is yet to be announced.

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma will be announcing the list of nominations today.

Shows including The Last of Us, The Bear, Abbott Elementary and Succession are all expected to receive nods.

Last year, Ted Lasso won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, while The White Lotus was named Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series and Succession took home the gong for Outstanding Drama Series.

