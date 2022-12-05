Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vanessa Feltz has described her decision to leave the BBC earlier this year as “hellish” and “absolutely terrible”.

The TalkTV presenter announced she was leaving BBC Radio 2 in July, where she had hosted early morning breakfast shows for nearly 20 years.

In a new interview, the television personality and broadcaster said she was exhausted to the point that she started turning up at the BBC studio at 4am on the wrong day.

The 60-year-old told The Guardian: “All the time my grandchildren have been alive – they’re eight, seven, three and brand new – I’ve been jetlagged the whole time.”

When announcing her stepping down, Feltz said she had to step down to “catch up” on a “decade’s deficit of beauty sleep”.

Feltz suggested that she became self-conscious about her age while working for the BBC.

“I was aware of women over the age of 60 suddenly biting the dust,” she said. “I don’t think that I would have been exempt from that at all.”

“It seems to be a casual culling and jettisoning of proper broadcasting adornments,” she added.

“And it feels as if that casualness and that callousness is applying not just to the presenters but to the audience. It’s like, ‘Oh, we don’t need you and we don’t want you. You’re too old, you’re too staid, you’re too middle-class, you’re too middle-aged.’”

Feltz joined TalkTV in September, replacing Jeremy Kyle on the network’s three-hour drivetime slot. TalkTV, which launched in April 2022, is owned by Rupert Murdoch.

The broadcaster said she does not feel self-conscious about her age in her new role. “No one has referred to it at all,” she said.

“I’m 60. I’m Jewish. I’ve got a gastric bypass. They [TalkTV] haven’t said I have to be 23 with a certain leg length and a certain boobage.”

“Nobody has said, ‘Put a veil over the camera and some Vaseline because Vanessa’s coming!’ And I didn’t feel the same at the BBC.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC about Feltz’s comments.