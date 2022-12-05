Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Country singer Dolly Parton has officially joined social platform TikTok.

The 76-year-old singer’s account posted its first video on Sunday night (4 December).

The video featured a fast paced compilation of clips of the singer, with the words “Hey TikTok! It’s Dolly” heard over the beginning of her “9 to 5” song.

“I have arrived!” the video caption read underneath.

The “Jolene” singer has since posted five more videos welcoming her fanbase into her new page.

One is a short clip of Parton introducing herself to Tiktok, another features a compilation of fan videos, while a third shows an old clip of Parton dressed up and ready to go on stage.

To date, the account already has over 370,000 followers.

Last month, Parton was awarded a prize of $100m (around £84.5m) by Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.

The huge sum of money was awarded to Parton to pass on to charities of her choice, as part of Bezos’ annual Courage and Civility Award.

The award was given to Parton to acknowledge her contribution to “kids, literacy and so many other things” said Bezos.

After the announcement, Parton can be seen joining the stage before giving Bezos a hug and shouting “wow!”.

“Did you say $100m?” she asked. “When people are in a position to help, they should help.”

“I’ve always said I try to put my money where my heart is,” Parton said.

‘I’m going to do my best to do good things with this money, thank you Jeff,’ she added.