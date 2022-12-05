Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh’s fans are praising her “extravagant pink dress” she wore to the British Independent Film Awards on Sunday (4 December).

The 26-year-old actor wore a pink satin frock with a low-cut neckline, along with a thigh-high split, to the event.

She paired her look with a mesh cape, gold heels, soft eye makeup, and a nude lip.

Many fans are praising Pugh’s look at the event.

“Prettiest fairy in pink,” one fan wrote of Pugh’s look.

Another person added: “I have to say, Florence Pugh’s look at the British Independent Film Awards is gorg.”

One person wrote: “Wow look at Florence Pugh.”

Last month, Pugh poked fun at the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling in an Instagram post featuring her friends’s Halloween costume.

The Little Women star shared a couple of photos taken during her Halloween celebrations.

While Pugh dressed up as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations, her friend, Theo Smith, was dressed up as... Pugh.

For the look, Smith wore matching purple shorts and a crop top set with a black jacket. He completed the outfit with a purple purse, black sunglasses, and an aperol spritz.

His costume was a recreation of Pugh’s now-viral all-purple ensemble, which she wore while in Venice in September for Don’t Worry Darling’s press tour.

Earlier this year, there were reports of a falling out between Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and Pugh intensified in August after Wilde claimed that she fired Shia LaBeouf in 2020 in order to create a “safe, trusting environment” on set for Pugh.

However, LaBeouf denied being fired and sent Variety a video he says he received from Wilde, which shows the director asking him not to quit the project.

Pugh’s latest project, The Wonder, is out on Netflix. Read The Independent’s four-star review of it here.