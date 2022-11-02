Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh poked fun at the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling in her latest Instagram post featuring her close friends’ Halloween costume.

On her social media account on Tuesday, the 26-year-old actor shared a sequence of photos taken during her Halloween celebrations. While Pugh dressed up as Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations, her friend, Theo Smith, was dressed up as... Pugh.

For the look, he wore a matching purple shorts and crop top set with a black jacket. He completed the outfit with a purple purse, black sunglasses, and an aperol spritz. His costume was a recreation of Pugh’s now-viral all-purple ensemble, which she wore while in Venice in September for Don’t Worry Darling’s press tour.

In the caption, Pugh addressed some of the different costumes that her peers wore, writing: “Red lips, s*** wigs, dogs both human and real, Aperol, Timberlake and sweaty upper lips…Loved that Halloween.”

Many fans went to the comments of the post to praise Smith’s costume.

“HE DRESSED UP AS YOU I’M SCREAMING LOVE THAT!!” one wrote, while another said: “HIM DRESSING UP AS YOU IS SO FUNNY.”

A third person wrote: “The venice film festival costume won >>>>>>>”

Some Instagram users also applauded Pugh’s look, one of which wrote: “Why do I kinda love this wig, though??”

The iconic purple outfit first made headlines in September when Pugh’s stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray shared a video on Instagram of Pugh wearing the look and strutting with an Aperol spritz in her hand.

The clip was shared amid swirling rumours of conflict between the actor and Don’t Worry Darling’s director, Olivia Wilde. The rumours hit an apex after Pugh skipped a press conference for the movie prior to its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

On social media at the time, fans applauded the Little Women star for her seemingly unbothered energy in the clip.

Leading up to and following the release of Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde has spoken out about the drama surrounding her film. During an interview with Elle last month, she denied that there was any feud between her and Pugh.

“Having been a known figure for a while… makes me well-equipped to have a Teflon exterior. But it also means that you’re under a different kind of microscope,” she said. “It’s brought my attention to the media and how it pits women against one another. It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact.”

After praising Pugh’s acting skills, the Booksmart director recalled the “wise comment” that the Midsommar star said about the Don’t Worry Darling cast and how they “didn’t sign up for a reality show”.

“I love that she put it that way, because it’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves,” Wilde said. “No, that’s actually not part of the job description.”