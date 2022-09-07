Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are praising Florence Pugh for her “unbothered energy” after she was filmed holding an Aperol spritz and strutting in Venice amid rumours of a feud between herself and Olivia Wilde.

The rumours of a conflict between the Don’t Worry Darling star and Wilde, who directed the film, escalated after Pugh, 26, skipped a press conference for the upcoming movie ahead of the film’s red carpet premiere in Venice on Monday.

However, while Pugh did not make an appearance at the press conference, she appeared to make a statement in an Instagram video uploaded by her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray. In the clip, the actor wore an all-purple outfit and strutted while holding a cocktail shortly after her arrival in Venice.

In the video, Pugh is grinning at the camera and showing off a purple Valentino look. It appeared to convey Pugh’s lack of concern about the rumours swirling about her and the film, with the slow-motion clip concluding with the actor holding her glass up in a cheers to the camera.

On social media, the clip has been met with praise for Pugh, with many fans applauding her seemingly unbothered attitude.

“Florence Pugh avoiding the conference and its drama at the Venice Film Festival and enjoying a spritz. This is what I call iconic behaviour, no one is doing it like her,” one person tweeted along with the video.

Another said: “Florence Pugh is literally me because I too would ditch the awkward press conference to drink Aperol spritz.”

“Florence Pugh cemented her iconic status today,” someone else wrote. “Strutting around Venice looking amazing holding an Aperol spritz while her castmates do press.”

Another fan said they hadn’t had a “single thought” about anything other than “Florence Pugh and her little Aperol spritz” since the video was shared. “It’s just so iconic,” they added.

Others said that they wanted to replicate Pugh’s energy in their own lives, with one fan writing: “Florence Pugh’s unbothered energy is where I’m trying to be, what a queen.”

“Lord grant me the serenity to be as unbothered as Florence Pugh walking around Venice in a purple Valentino matching set, Aperol spritz in hand,” someone else joked.

The video also sparked Halloween costume ideas, with another fan revealing that they planned to recreate the star’s look for the upcoming holiday.

“My Halloween costume this year is Florence Pugh showing up late with her Aperol spritz. I call dibs,” they wrote.

While Pugh did not join Wilde and fellow stars Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan at the film’s press conference, a choice that was reportedly due to a conflict resulting from her filming schedule for Dune: Part Two, Wilde shut down rumours of a feud when she told reporters that she didn’t “feel the need to contribute” to the “endless tabloid gossip”.

“As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there ... I don’t feel the need to contribute,” Wilde told reporters, while describing Pugh as “a force”.

Pugh later joined her co-stars at the red carpet premiere of Don’t Worry Darling on Monday night, where she was accompanied by her grandmother “Granzo Pat” as her date.

For the occasion, Pugh wore a black sheer tulle Valentino gown adorned with silver sequins and a flowing train, while her grandma opted for an all-white ensemble, which she accessorised with a floral scarf.

Pugh later shared photos of the pair posing and dancing on the red carpet to Instagram, where she noted how special it had been to bring her grandmother.

“I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture, her eyes lit up whilst also saying ‘Oh they don’t want to see me’. I assured her they did,” Pugh wrote. “Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet. She has always been beauty and grace, but to see her so proud and so natural when hundreds of people were watching and cheering was truly remarkable.”

Pugh concluded the post adding: “Granzo Pat is remarkable. Thank you to all who made that moment special for us. Thank you to Venice Film Festival for your generosity and your kindness. #GranzoPattakesonVenice,” before noting that she’d asked her grandmother if she’d join her on another red carpet in the future, to which she’d replied: “Oh I guess I should do then shouldn’t I?”