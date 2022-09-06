Fans react to Florence Pugh in Valentino at Don’t Worry Darling premiere: ‘She is ethereal’
Pugh wore a tulle gown from Valentino’s 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection
Social media users have praised Florence Pugh’s appearance at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
The actor turned heads as she arrived on the red carpet in a dramatic black tulle gown by Valentino on Monday evening (5 September).
Hailing from the brand’s fall/winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection, the design featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, voluminous balloon sleeves and a floor-sweeping train.
Pugh wore the sheer gown, which was decorated with silver sequins, over high-waisted black shorts.
She completed the look with Valentino feathered sandals, a diamond choker and matching earrings.
Pugh’s appearance earned the approval of fans on social media. One person described the look as “majestic”, while another said she looked “immaculate”.
“Miss Flo is SERVING,” a third person wrote. Another said: “My god she is ethereal.”
“Florence Pugh in Valentino at the Venice red carpet…what dreams are made of,” one person said.
The actor’s appearance at the premiere comes amid rumours of a “feud” between Pugh and the film’s director, Olivia Wilde.
Last week actor Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast to star in the film, shared a video of Wilde asking him not to quit the film.
Wilde appears to hint at friction with Pugh in the short clip, telling LaBeouf: “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”
Controversy surrounding Wilde and Pugh’s relationship was further ignited on Monday evening, when Pugh’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, appeared to make a jibe at the director on Instagram.
Sharing a series of photographs of Pugh’s look at the film’s premiere, Murray captioned the post: “Miss Flo.”
The caption was quickly noted by fans, with one person writing: “Oh this caption is so iconic.”
Another said: “I’m gagging at this caption. The shade.”
Pugh arrived in Venice on Monday afternoon from Budapest, where she is currently filming the sequel to Dune.
