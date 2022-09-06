Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Social media users have praised Florence Pugh’s appearance at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The actor turned heads as she arrived on the red carpet in a dramatic black tulle gown by Valentino on Monday evening (5 September).

Hailing from the brand’s fall/winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection, the design featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, voluminous balloon sleeves and a floor-sweeping train.

Pugh wore the sheer gown, which was decorated with silver sequins, over high-waisted black shorts.

She completed the look with Valentino feathered sandals, a diamond choker and matching earrings.

Pugh’s appearance earned the approval of fans on social media. One person described the look as “majestic”, while another said she looked “immaculate”.

“Miss Flo is SERVING,” a third person wrote. Another said: “My god she is ethereal.”

“Florence Pugh in Valentino at the Venice red carpet…what dreams are made of,” one person said.

Pugh accessorised with feathered heels (Getty Images)

The actor’s appearance at the premiere comes amid rumours of a “feud” between Pugh and the film’s director, Olivia Wilde.

Last week actor Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast to star in the film, shared a video of Wilde asking him not to quit the film.

Wilde appears to hint at friction with Pugh in the short clip, telling LaBeouf: “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

The gown swept the floor as she walked (Getty Images)

Controversy surrounding Wilde and Pugh’s relationship was further ignited on Monday evening, when Pugh’s stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, appeared to make a jibe at the director on Instagram.

Sharing a series of photographs of Pugh’s look at the film’s premiere, Murray captioned the post: “Miss Flo.”

The caption was quickly noted by fans, with one person writing: “Oh this caption is so iconic.”

Another said: “I’m gagging at this caption. The shade.”

Pugh arrived in Venice on Monday afternoon from Budapest, where she is currently filming the sequel to Dune.