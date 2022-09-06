Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh has described walking the red carpet with her grandmother as “truly the most special moment”.

The actor arrived at the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling in Venice on Monday (5 September) evening accompanied by her “Granzo Pat”.

For the occasion, Pugh donned a sheer tulle Valentino gown adorned with silver sequins, complete with a flowing train, while her grandmother wore an all-white ensemble which she accessorised with a floral scarf.

Footage from the evening captured the pair dancing on the carpet as Pugh twirled Pat around, before posing for photographs together.

Sharing some of the images to her Instagram on Tuesday, Pugh said she her grandmother wasn’t planning on renewing her passport “because she didn’t think she’d be doing too much travelling the older she gets”, but Pugh had convinced her otherwise.

“She is such an adventurer that it saddened us all that she was thinking that way,” Push explained.

“I asked her, ‘but granny, what about being on the red carpet at my premiere in Venice? What about if Bear Grylls actually does invite you to run wild with him for an episode?’ After some thought she started the process.”

Pugh said that at the end of her walk down the carpet at the film festival, she spotted her grandmother taking pictures of her on her phone.

“I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture, her eyes lit up whilst also saying ‘Oh they don’t want to see me’. I assured her they did,” Pugh said.

“Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet.

Florence Pugh and ‘Granzo Pat' (Getty Images)

“She has always been beauty and grace, but to see her so proud and so natural when hundreds of people were watching and cheering was truly remarkable.

“Granzo Pat is remarkable. Thank you to all who made that moment special for us. Thank you to Venice Film Festival for your generosity and your kindness. #GranzoPattakesonVenice.”

Pugh also revealed she had asked Pat if she would join her on another red carpet, to which her grandmother replied: “Oh I guess I should do then shouldn’t I?”