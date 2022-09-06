Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumours of a “falling out” between herself and Florence Pugh, the star of her new film Don’t Worry Darling.

Answering a question from a reporter during a press conference at the Venice International Film Festival, the director called out “tabloid gossip.”

“[Pugh is] amazing in the film and as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, I mean, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute, I think it’s sufficiently well nourished,” Ms Wilde said.

