Florence Pugh plans to release solo music album

Florence Pugh plans to release a solo music album after writing several songs for an upcoming film.

The 26-year-old actor said she would have "put money" on her becoming a singer when she was a teenager because it felt like a more "accessible" career choice.

Oxford-born Ms Pugh said she has written several songs for an upcoming film after 'losing confidence' in performing music through lack of practice.

The Don't Worry Darling star admitted that she has "lost confidence" in singing because of a lack of practice but wants to return to performing.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.