George Clooney fixes wife Amal Clooney’s dress on red carpet at awards ceremony
Actor photographed unfolding the train of his wife’s dress ahead of the event
George Clooney has been photographed fixing the dress of his wife, Amal Clooney, on the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honours in Washington DC.
The ceremony was held on behalf of The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and celebrated 45 honorees for lifetime artistic achievements.
Those honoured on the evening included George Clooney, U2, contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant, musician Gladys Knight, and Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León.
On arrival, however, George’s focus was not on the event itself but on sorting out his wife’s dress, which had become tangled at the back just as she was posing for photographs.
As a result, the actor was photographed crouching down behind her and unfolding the train while Amal smiled.
The gown itself, a crimson scarlet fitted ensemble, was designed by Valentino and featured an off-shoulder neckline in addition to the train.
Amal paired the look with a matching clutch bag and diamond jewellery. George opted for a classic bow-tie tuxedo for the occasion.
“Whether saving humanity, masterminding a heist, or captaining a ship in dangerous seas, actor George Clooney’s unique brand of earnest charisma and his complete embodiment of a character has led us to root for him every time,” the John F Kennedy Center said in a statement.
“Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Amy Grant became the first artist to bring contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture, then equally thrived after crossing over into mainstream pop with hit after hit, and today is revered as the “Queen of Christian Pop”.
“In her 55-year music career, legendary singer and America’s beloved “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight went from the Pips of Georgia to Grammy®royalty, showcasing a boundless vocal range and soulfulness that has stood the test of time.”
The center also described U2 as “one of most influential rock bands of the modern rock era”, highlighting their “iconic anthems, potent lyrics, and powerful messages of social justice and global citizenship”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies