Paul Pelosi covers injuries at Kennedy Center Honors in first appearance since hammer attack

Paul Pelosi joins wife Nancy in box seat to view annual televised ceremony

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 05 December 2022 05:24
Comments

Paul Pelosi made an appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday — his first since the hammer attack — wearing gloves and a hat, possibly to cover the injuries that kept him in hospital for six days.

The 82-year-old husband of US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi had to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right hand after the assault.

On Sunday, Mr Pelosi was joined by his wife in a box seat to view the annual televised ceremony during which artists including George Clooney, Gladys Knight, and Irish Rockers U2 were honoured.

The event marked his reentry into the Washington social scenes after the violent assault.

Mr Pelosi was seen inside the Kennedy Center shortly after Joe Biden entered the Kennedy Center Opera House.

Mr Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi did not walk the red carpet of the black-tie event, as they have in previous years, reports said.

Mr Pelosi was struck by an intruder in October at his San Francisco home. The suspect broke into the house with the intention of kidnapping Ms Pelosi. Prosecutors called it a politically motivated attack.

In a statement, Ms Pelosi, at the time said: “The Pelosi family is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world.”

Mr Pelosi suffered injuries to his head, arm, and hands and was found “in a pool of his own blood”, according to the charging documents.

The suspect, 42-year-old David Wayne DePape was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, elder abuse, false imprisonment, and threatening a public official.

Mr DePape pleaded not guilty to all charges, which prosecutors have said could carry a maximum sentence of 13 years to life in prison.

