The Joe Biden administration has hit back at Donald Trump’s recent statement suggesting the “termination” of the constitution to overturn the 2020 election, with an official calling it an “anathema to the soul of the nation”.

Reacting to the statement made by the former president on Saturday, Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, said: “Attacking the constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned.”

Mr Bates called the constitution a “sacrosanct document”, saying: “You cannot only love America when you win.”

The former president’s comments have invited bipartisan ire with some Republicans condemning the comments while others refusing to react.

“Well, obviously I don’t support that,” representative-elect Mike Lawler said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “The constitution is set for a reason, to protect the rights of every American.”

Liz Cheney, a vocal critic of Mr Trump, tweeted that his statement “was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today”.

Continuing with his denial of the 2020 election results, Mr Trump called for the termination of the constitution to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate him to power on Saturday in a post on his Truth Social profile.

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” Mr Trump wrote in a post on the social network Truth Social.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the constitution,”

He also accused “big tech” of working closely with Democrats — his statement coming right after the release of internal Twitter emails about material found on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“Our great ‘founders’ did not want, and would not condone, false & fraudulent elections!” he said.

Mr Trump, who has been baselessly alleging voter fraud in the 2020 elections for two years, and is under investigation for provoking 6 January Capitol riots, has announced that he will contest elections once again in 2024.