Trump news – live: Trump labelled ‘danger to democracy’ after he calls for ‘termination’ of constitution
Former president draws bipartisan condemnation, with senior Republicans and Democrats alike slamming his remarks
Former president Donald Trump drew sharp condemnation on Sunday after he called for the “termination” of parts of the US constitution in order to overturn the 2020 election, with a top Democrat calling him a “danger to our democracy”.
“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” wrote Mr Trump, as he repeated his previously debunked claims of electoral fraud. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
“He’s calling for an end to America’s constitutional democracy,” Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said. “He’s out of control and a danger to our democracy.”
The comments from the twice impeached president drew bipartisan condemnation, as Republican representative Mike Turner also “vehemently” disagreed with his remarks.
“There is a political process that has to go forward before anybody is a frontrunner or anybody is even the candidate for the party,” he said. “I believe that people certainly are going to take into consideration a statement like this as they evaluate a candidate.”
Jeffries slams Republicans for their continued association with Trump
Former president Donald Trump faced rebuke after he called for the “termination” of parts of the constitution over his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
Mr Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform.
“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” wrote the twice-impeached president. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries yesterday described Mr Trump’s statement as strange and extreme and said Republicans will have to make a choice whether to continue embracing Trump’s anti-democratic views.
Welcome to The Independent’s blog on US politics for Monday, 05 December 2022, where we provide the latest on the controversies stirred by former president Donald Trump.
