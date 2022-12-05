✕ Close Related: Congressman Mike Turner rejects Trump’s call to terminate constitution

Former president Donald Trump drew sharp condemnation on Sunday after he called for the “termination” of parts of the US constitution in order to overturn the 2020 election, with a top Democrat calling him a “danger to our democracy”.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” wrote Mr Trump, as he repeated his previously debunked claims of electoral fraud. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

“He’s calling for an end to America’s constitutional democracy,” Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said. “He’s out of control and a danger to our democracy.”

The comments from the twice impeached president drew bipartisan condemnation, as Republican representative Mike Turner also “vehemently” disagreed with his remarks.

“There is a political process that has to go forward before anybody is a frontrunner or anybody is even the candidate for the party,” he said. “I believe that people certainly are going to take into consideration a statement like this as they evaluate a candidate.”